Kapil Sharma starts shooting for 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Mumbai, Dec 5 (PTI) Making a comeback to the comedy scene after a tumultuous year, Kapil Sharma on Wednesday started shooting for "The Kapil Sharma Show". Superstar Salman Khan and his family will be the first guests on the show, a statement issued here said.Kapil will be accompanied by Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Bharti Singh and Chandan Prabhakar. The show will also feature comedian Krushna Abhishek and Rochelle Rao.This time around, the mood is set and the audience will get to see a whole new plot unveil with characters galore and fun unlimited.