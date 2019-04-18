Karaikal Port Chairman GRK Reddy Rides 283 KM Cyclothon to Mark Port’s 10th Anniversary

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India(NewsVoir)Karaikal Port, with a vision of becoming Indias preferred and responsible maritime gateway, completed its 10th year of operations on 15th Apr, 2019.To mark this occasion Mr. GRK Reddy, Chairman and Promoter Director of Karaikal Port undertook a marathon cycling ride from Chennai to Karaikal Port on 14th April, 2019 to promote sustainable development considering the interests of all stakeholders like investors, lenders, government authorities and the society at large.Traversing across ECR, Mahabalipuram, Puducherry, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Thirukadayiur, Tharangambadi and finally concluding at Karaikal, this 283 Km long expedition took just 14 hours of riding time. The ride was flagged on the ECR Toll gate 13th April 2019 at 7:30 pm and reached Mahabalipuram at 9 PM and Pondicherry at 01:30 midnight. After a short break, the ride started again at 04:30 AM and reached Tharangambadi 01:30 pm. With a break the expedition started from Tharangambadi at 4:30 PM and reached Karaikal at 5:40 PM. On completing the marathon ride Mr. GRK Reddy said, Its a revealing experience to embrace the spirit of heritage and experience the beautiful country side with numerous landmarks of arts and culture. It is my closest moment with nature while experiencing strong wind under scorching sun. The journey was truly a remembrance of 13 years of existence of Karaikal Port Remembering the days of construction work, the day of first vessel berthing and now the current position, how Karaikal port has grown in multiple dimensions and has empowered its economic activities of import and export. The 10th Year Anniversary was celebrated at the port on 15th April 2019, in the presence of Employees, Villagers and Women Social Help groups. Sweets were distributed to the nearby villages to mark the occasion. Image 1: GRK Reddy, Chairman & Promoter and K. Muralidharan, CEO with Karaikal port employees Image 2: GRK Reddy, Chairman & Promoter PWRPWR