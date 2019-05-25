scorecardresearch
Karan Johar to host dating show 'What The Love?' on Netflix

Mumbai, May 25 (PTI) Filmmaker Karan Johar is set to host dating show "What The Love? With Karan Johar" on Netflix.The director, who turned 47 on Saturday, will be sharing his thoughts on love and relationships, but with an unexpected twist, the streaming giant said."This is probably not how presents work but on the occasion of his birthday we've decided to gift ourselves a dating show hosted by @karanjohar. 'What The Love? With Karan Johar', coming to Netflix!" it tweeted. Sharing Netflix's post, Johar wrote, "Where there's chemistry, there's always a way! Can't wait to join the Netflix India family and spread a whole lotta love!""What The Love? With Karan Johar" is produced by BBC Studios India. Netflix is yet to announce the show's premiere date. PTI RB RB

