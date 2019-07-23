Karan Johar to produce Hindi remake of Vijay Deverakonda's 'Dear Comrade'

Mumbai, Jul 23 (PTI) Filmmaker Karan Johar on Tuesday announced that he is producing the Hindi remake of "Arjun Reddy" star Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film "Dear Comrade". Johar saw the Bharat Kamma-directed Telugu film, also featuring Rashmika Mandanna, in a special screening prior to its release on July 26. "Had the pleasure to be the first to see #dearcomrade. What a powerful and intense love story. Top notch performances by @thedeverakonda and @rashmika_mandanna. The film is exceptionally moving and leaves you with such an important and relevant message. "Strongly directed by debut director @bharatkamma and wonderfully produced by @mythriofficial. Exceptional music by #justinprabhakaran Glad to announce that @dharmamovies will be producing the Hindi remake of #dearcomrade. Super excited about this," he posted on Instagram alongside a picture with the star of the film.This is the second movie of Deverakonda, which will be remade in Hindi, after "Arjun Reddy". Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the Hindi remake titled "Kabir Singh" is the biggest Bollywood hit of 2019 as of now. It featured Shahid Kapoor in the titular role along with Kiara Advani. The cast and director of "Dear Comrade" Hindi version is yet to be revealed. PTI SHD RDS SHD