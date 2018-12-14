Karan Singh for Sita statue alongside Lord Ram's in Ayodhya

Lucknow, Dec 14 (PTI) Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh has urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to give Sita her "rightful place in Ayodhya" and install her statue alongside the proposed grand statue of Lord Ram.In a letter to Adityanath on December 12, Singh stated that during a recent visit to Simariya in Mithilanchal, the birthplace of Sita, it stuck him that the government could reduce the height of Lord Ram's statue by half and have one of Sita by its side."After getting married, Sita came to Ayodhya, but soon after she had to accompany Ram and Laksmana on a 14-year exile. During that time, she was kidnapped by Ravana and had to live in captivity in Sri Lanka," Singh said in the letter. After Sita was saved by Ram, she had to take the 'agni pariksha' (trial by fire), he said, adding that she spent the rest of her life in exile despite being pregnant. "At least after thousands of years, Sitaji should get her rightful place in Ayodhya," he said, hoping that his suggestion would be accepted. Last month, the state government had announced that it would instal a statue of Lord Ram in the temple town of Ayodhya. While the height of the Ram statue will be 151 metres, its overhead umbrella would be 20 metres and the pedestal would be 50 metres, making it the tallest statue in the country. PTI SAB SMI RHL