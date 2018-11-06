Karat asks NHRC to reconsider demand for enhanced compensation to next of kin of lynching victims

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat Tuesday questioned the reported decision of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to close a 2016 case of compensation related to the lynching of two people allegedly by cow vigilantes in Jharkhand. She demanded that the families of the victims are given adequate compensation. She expressed concern over the decision to close the case relating to compensation for the next kin of M Ansari and Imtiaz Khan, who were lynched allegedly by cow vigilantes in Latehar, Jharkhand in March, 2016. Karat said the rights body's job is to uphold the human rights but its act in the very case was "extremely disappointing". "The NHRC is failing in its duty to protect the human rights of the families of the victims in this case", alleged Karat. Karat has written a letter to the chairperson of the NHRC protesting the move of the rights body to close the complaint she had made in 2016 related to the alleged mob lynching of 12-year-old Imtiaz Khan and his uncle M Ansari. "It is shocking that the NHRC has not insisted that the meagre amount of Rs one lakh offered by the Jharkhand government be increased," alleged Karat. She said that the case has been closed saying that the family did not respond within four weeks of the NHRC sending the report. "The Commission itself has taken two years to enquire into the case, it is unfair that simply because the family has not answered within four weeks, the Commission closed the case," added Karat. The CPI(M) leader has urged the NHRC to reconsider the matter to ensure that the victim's families are given adequate compensation and justice. PTI DMB NAB SMN