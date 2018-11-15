Kareena Kapoor and Samantha Awarded at Social Media Awards, Amaravati

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) AMARAVATI, India, November 15, 2018/PRNewswire/ -- 25000 audience witnessed a grand & vibrant awards night where 30 content creators, celebrities were recognised in the futuristic capital of Andhra Pradesh, AmaravatiSocial Media Awards held in Amaravati was a marvellous success with the presence of the top-notch hot shots of the film and media fraternity present to receive the award. Social Media Summit & Awards is an initiative by AP Tourism and the 2-day event was organised by Vibri Media on 9th and 10th November.The Awards had 20 categories and more than 5 nominations in each category, the winners of social media content creators really had to stand out with their innovative content for the jury to decide. On popular demand, the jury selected Kareena Kapoor Khan, who received 'The Style Icon' award.Kareena said, "I am very grateful to my fans and I feel great to be here at Amaravati." When asked how to be a style icon, she said, "I don't have abs after the baby but I am definitely fit and I hope this will inspire many more women to work despite having babies and be fit." She expressed her joy at being able to be present to receive the award and come to the most discussed and self-growing city, Amaravati. "I will definitely come back to Amaravati".Samantha Akkineni received 'The Most Liked South Indian Actress' award and said "I've been wanting to come to Amaravati since a long time as I see in the news every day about some of the other innovation, I am happy to see it all by myself coming here. In the modern era, social media is becoming powerful and I am very happy to receive such an award." Samantha was overwhelmed by the love and warmth she received from the crowd and expressed her happiness to finally see Amaravati.Devi Sri Prasad received 'The Most Popular Musician in South India' award and said, "I'm blessed to receive this award, Vijayawada is always encouraging, any movie's audio launch happens in Vijayawada and my first audio launch - Shankar Dada MBBS also happened in Vijayawada, I was encouraged a lot here."Social Media star Shirley Setia was ecstatic on receiving the 'Musical Sensation on Social Media' award and stated that her popularity as Social Media influencer was the reason behind her move to India.The awards became phenomenal with Devi Sri Prasad's live powerful music performance, dance performances by celebrities including; Pranitha Shubash, Seerat Kapoor, Shubra Aiyappa, Hebah Patel and musical performance by Shirley Setia. The event held at Indira Gandhi Stadium, Amaravati, accommodated over 23,000 audiences, with Kaushal Manda and Syamala as hosts for the night.Hon. Minister of AP Tourism - Bhuma Akhila Priya was present at the event as she wished luck to awardees while presenting the awards. She said, "I'm very happy to acknowledge such response on Social Media Summit and Awards from all of you here, we are glad that this event was such a success with all other events organised from AP Tourism under our Hon. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu's vision."Along with 350+ social media influencers, ministers, Govt. of AP officials, over 100 Nominees, the event witnessed actors: Sudheer Babu, Sushanth, Simran Chaudhary, Manara Chopra, and Payal Rajput as presenters of the awards.For more pictures: https://www.flickr.com/photos/166034236@N06/Social Media: facebook.com/smsummit, twitter.com/smsummit_awardsAbout Vibri Media Pvt Ltd : Vibri Media has been into media business for over 10 years with its expertise in handling large format events and tv shows.About Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation:Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) is a state government agency which promotes tourism in Andhra Pradesh, India.Source: Vibri Media Pvt Ltd PWRPWR