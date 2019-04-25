Kareena Kapoor joins Irrfan's 'Angrezi Medium'

Mumbai, Apr 25 (PTI) Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to play a cop in Irrfan Khan-starrer "Angrezi Medium". Producer Dinesh Vijan confirmed the news and said the actor will be a "great addition to the franchise"."'Angrezi Medium' is a very special film, and I'm excited that she's going to be a part of it. We wanted to introduce this character who would be taken forward in the franchisees to come, and she's perfect for it," Vijan said in a statement. "Here she plays a cop, a role she's actually never done before. We will be shooting in London this June and it will be great to be back on set with her," he added. The film, directed by Homi Adajania, went on floors recently and also stars Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal, among others. PTI JUR RBRB