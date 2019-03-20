Kareena Kapoor Khan Adds Glamour to Brands Impact's International Quality Awards

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi | Mumbai, India(NewsVoir)The directors of Brands Impact, Amol Monga and Ankita Singh, recently presented the second edition of International Quality Awards in association with World Quality Promotion Council. The award ceremonys core purpose was to encourage Quality improvements in both manufacturing as well as service sectors in India. The ceremony was graced by the presence of the beautiful Mrs. Kareena Kapoor Khan as the chief guest. She looked stunning as ever and didnt fail to make heads turn at the gala event. Talking about the initiative, Mr. Amol Monga, Director, Brands Impact, said, The International Quality Awards is an ode to the efforts of various organizations & professionals who have redefined the benchmarks in their respective fields through their quality products and services. Dr. SohiniSastri, an internationally acclaimed astrologer, awarded by Honble Vice-President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, was also present at the event. She is one of the most trusted astrologers in India who is known for her accurate astrological predictions. Dr. Sastri spoke astrologically about Kareenas past and future and made some very interesting comments. The event was a star studded one, attended by several other eminent personalities including Bollywood Actors - Adah Sharma, Shama Sikander, Rahul Roy, Television Personalities - RithvikDhanjani, Vikas Gupta, ParthSamthaan, Aamir Ali, Chetna Pandey, Priya Banerjee, Surbhi Rana, Anisa Butt, Bollywood Director - Anil Sharma and noted Comedian - Sunil Grover. Actress Adah Sharma was awarded as Most Influential Celebrity on Social Media, Shama Sikander as Style Icon of The Year, Sunil Grover for Outstanding Contribution to the Indian Cinema and Television Industry, Vikas Gupta as Most Impactful TV Personality of 2018, ParthSamthaan was awarded Youth Icon of the year 2019, while Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali bagged the Award for 'Most Glamorous real life couple of television of the year. The ceremony was hosted by the talented and versatile RitvikDhanjani. The event was concluded with a stylish Page 3 Party at Club Enigma with socialites from the world of Fashion & Bollywood and sizzling live performances by DJ Tan, DJ Maria and Tabish Pasha. Talking about the initiative, Ms. Ankita Singh, Director, Brands Impact, said, The IQA winners are adjudged to have made significant achievements in achieving customer satisfaction through their dedication to delivering quality products and/or services, comparable to their international counterparts. Among the winners of the second Edition - International Quality Awards were Leena S. Nail Salon - The Nail Artistry, which was awarded for Most Luxurious Nail Salon in India, Sculpt by Geetaa Paul, was recognized for Most Trusted Slimming, Beauty & Aesthetic Clinic in India. Vikas Sharma won the award for Entrepreneur of the Year (Real Estate Sector) and Madhulika Mehta won the title Luxury Fashion Designer Supplying High-End Garments Globally. The awards ceremony that turned out to be a grand success was held in JW Mariott, Juhu, Mumbai. About Brands Impact Brands Impact is a team of young professionals specializing in the fields of Branding, Advertising, Media and Events. They have executed more than 50 events and 3 extremely successful Television shows on National TV Channels. For more information, please visit www.brandsimpact.in. Image: Brands Impact International Quality Awards PWRPWR