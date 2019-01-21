Kareena Kapoor Khan denies joining politics: My focus will only be movies

Mumbai, Jan 21 (PTI) Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday quashed the reports claiming that she will be contesting for Lok Sabha elections for Congress from Bhopal.The 38-year-old actor said making movies are and will always be her priority and she has no plans to join politics. "There is no truth to these reports. I have not been approached for this whatsoever. My focus is and only will be movies," Kareena said in a statement. According to the reports, in a letter written to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, corporator Yogendra Singh Chauhan claimed the actor would be the most suitable candidate to defeat the BJP from the Bhopal seat.The reports also claimed that Chauhan was seeking an appointment with Chief Minister Kamal Nath to convince him to give Kareena a party ticket.Kareena is the wife of actor Saif Ali Khan, who is the son of former Indian cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, scion of the erstwhile Bhopal state.Pataudi had also contested elections from Bhopal in 1991 but had lost. PTI SHDSHD