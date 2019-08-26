Kareena Kapoor Khan is beauty in black at Lakme Fashion Week W/F Grand Finale

By Radhika Sharma Mumbai, Aug 25 (PTI) Kareena Kapoor Khan was a vision in black as the Bollywood star brought down the curtains at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive edition's Lakme Absolute Grand Finale 2019.Wrapped in an all-black off-shoulder ensemble with layers of silk and net, the actor walked the ramp for closing designers Gauri & Nainika. She completed the look with bold black lip colour in an emphasis Lakme's theme this season #FreeYourLips focused at freedom of expression.The actor, who is the face of Lakme, said her association with the makeup brand is almost 10 years which is special."Walking each season again feels very special. Thanks to Lakme I'm getting a chance to strut for the best of the best. This feels more special because of Gauri and Nainika. We embody the power of women. The freedom of what women want, whether it's (about) being married, wanting to work, wanting to make your voice heard," Kareena said on Sunday at the post show conference here.Talking about the collection, the designers said they tried to keep the range true to their DNA which is about being "glamorous and feminine"."But this time around there has been a lot of synergy with the Lakme's new range of lipsticks, the whole sense of free your lips inspired us to actually create these beautiful hues like we are using a lot of reds and pinks. "There is a sense of lightness in the fabrics that we are using, the whole philosophy behind the lipsticks, the matte lipsticks are very light weight, we got the lightness and freedom to the line with a sense of women empowerment and edginess is well," Nainika told PTI in an interview on the sidelines of the fashion gala.Lots of oversized silhouettes and bows, with solid colours of monochrome, red, green, hot pink, golden ruled the collection, along with florals and sequins.Songs such as "Billie Jean" and "We belong to the light" got the models in a playful rhythm to flaunt the multi-layered ensembles.Some of the models wore rubber gloves and boots in hues of yellow and orange among others.Nainika also said the range is full of bold silhouettes, rich embellishments, luxurious silk and embroideries that are inspired by Vintage Botanical illustrations and Kew gardens. The finale was held at the Richardson & Crudass, which used to be a heavy engineering company premises and is now a sought-after event venue. PTI RDS SHD DPBDPB