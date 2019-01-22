Kareena Kapoor Khan to walk for Shantanu and Nikhil at LFW Summer-Resort 2019 grand finale

Mumbai, Jan 22 (PTI) Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan will turn muse for designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil at the grand finale of the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week Summer-Resort 2019.The Lakme Absolute 'Ultimate' Finale will be held on February 3 at the prestigious Sophia College here. "Walking at the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale is always very special for me and this season I am thrilled that Lakme is going a step further to create the Ultimate Finale. Lakme's beauty theme of Matte Reinvent is also very special and I am sure it will strike a chord with every lipstick lover. "My love for lipstick is no longer a secret and these new Lakme Matte Ultimates have become my instant favourites. I've always been partial to red and it's so exciting to see that my favourite shade from the collection 'Red Extreme' is also the one that has translated perfectly across Shantanu and Nikhil's collection. Walking the runway for Shantanu and Nikhil will be a lot of fun as I love their unique style and edgy designs," Kareena, who is the brand ambassador for Lakme, said in a statement. The designers will showcase their latest collection, Recruit SS'19, which will bring alive the brand's beauty theme for this year - 'Matte Reinvent'.With the underlying layers of progressivism and distinctiveness in terms of fashion, Shantanu and Nikhil have tried to take their craft forward through a black, gold and scarlet red colour scheme with silhouettes that have been reworked into exaggerated drapes with dramatic mesh overlays over their edgy take on traditional skirts, oversized capes accessorised with eclectic medallion adornments, silk tassels and intricate gold embroidery. "There really couldnt be a better showstopper to work with. Kareena at every finale has been breathtaking and is a fantastic showstopper. With her, and the glorious backdrop that Sophias would present, we really couldn't have asked for a better combination for our first Finale ever," the designers said in a statement. Talking about having Kareena back as the finale showstopper, Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations, Lakme said they are delighted to have the star walk the ramp and showcase their new range. "We cannot imagine a finale without Kareena as the showstopper. And for the Lakme Absolute Ultimate Finale this season, we are delighted that Kareena will showcase Shantanu and Nikhil's interpretation of our beauty theme 'Matte Reinvent' as the Ultimate show stopper. The venue too promises to make the finale extra special," Swaminathan said. The LFW is scheduled to be held from January 30 to February 3 at JioGarden, Bandra-Kurla Complex. PTI SHD RDSRDS