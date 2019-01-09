Karen Gillan to topline assassin action film 'Gunpowder Milkshake'

Los Angeles, Jan 9 (PTI) Karen Gillan has been roped in to star in assassin action movie "Gunpowder Milkshake".According to The Hollywood Reporter, the details about the character are scarce but the entire cast is envisioned as being all-female, with Gillan the cornerstone.Spanning multiple generations, the assassin thriller will be directed by Aharon Keshales and Navot Papushado, the duo behind the dark Israeli breakout "Big Bad Wolves".The two will share writing credits with Ehud Lavski.The film comes from Studiocanal and The Picture Company.Gillan made her directorial feature debut with the indie "The Party's Just Beginning".Her last cinematic outing was last year's blockbuster "Avengers: Infinity War". She reprises her role as Nebula in "Avengers: Endgame", which is slated to be released on May 3. PTI RDSRDS