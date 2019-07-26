scorecardresearch
Kargil Vijay Diwas: President's Drass visit cancelled due to bad weather

Srinagar, Jul 26 (PTI) Bad weather on Friday prevented President Ram Nath Kovind from visiting the Drass war memorial and he instead arrived here to pay tributes to war matryrs on the 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, officials said here."Due to bad weather, the President is not going to Drass for wreath-laying at the war memorial. Now the President will lay a wreath at the war memorial at Badamibagh cantonment here," an Army official said. PTI MIJ CK

