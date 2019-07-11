Kargil war commemoration: Soldiers cycle to Khardung La pass

By Anil Bhatt Leh, Jul 11 (PTI) Soldiers of the Army's Snow Leopard Brigade cycled to Khardung La pass to celebrate the valour and sacrifices of soldiers and officers who took part in the Kargil war. The year 2019 marks the 20th anniversary of the victory in "Operation Vijay" popularly known as the Kargil war. A mountain terrain bike (MTB) expedition undertaken by the 'GARUDAS' of the Snow Leopard Brigade was flagged in by Lieutenant General Y K Joshi, General Officer Commanding Fire & Fury Corps, an official said. The expedition team comprised 12 cyclists and was flagged off on July 6 from the Hall of Fame in Leh. The team covered a distance of more than 400 kilometers across Khardung La pass, the official said. The cyclists interacted with locals and tourists enroute. "The concept of the expedition centred around the theme of Kargil Vijay Diwas -2019: Remember, Rejoice, Renew," the official said. "The team scaled the mighty Khardung La pass to remember the heroes of Kargil war and rejoice the famous victory with resounding chants of 'yeh dil maange more'," he said. The Kargil war was triggered between India and Pakistan in May-June 1999 after the Pakistani army was found to having intruded into Indian territory across the LoC and occupying various strategic peaks, including Tololing Heights, Tiger Hill and Point 4875 (Batra Top), overlooking the Srinagar-Leh National Highway and targeting traffic on it. The Indian Army launched "Operation Vijay" in May 1999 and regained the territory after evicting intruders after a fierce battle, one among the toughest in the military history of high-altitude warfare in mountainous terrain. July 26 is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate the victory in this conflict, but its 20th anniversary celebration would be spread over three days from July 25 to July 27. The Defence Ministry had said that the 20th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas will be celebrated in Delhi and Drass from July 25 to 27, with numerous activities planned all over the country from the first week of July leading to the build up of the event. PTI AB SNESNE