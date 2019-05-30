Karl Lagerfeld Announces Collaboration with Cover Story to Launch Womenswear Collection in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) The Indian fast-fashion label will introduce a special-edition collection of womens ready-to-wear and accessoriesParis, France; New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)Karl Lagerfeld and Cover Story, the international fast-fashion label from Future Group, are pleased to announce they will introduce a special-edition collection of womens ready-to-wear and accessories for FW19 and SS20, exclusively in India. Available at select Cover Story stores across the country, the collection will feature a range of looks for weekdays at the office and weekend evenings out. As the Karl Lagerfeld business expands globally, we are constantly working to bring our iconic styles to new territories and regions, said Pier Paolo Righi, CEO of Karl Lagerfeld. Expanding into India, through our partnership with Cover Story, is an exciting opportunity to engage with new consumers and inspire them through the World of KARL experience. We are honored to collaborate with Karl Lagerfeld and share the brands trademark Parisian aesthetic with Indian consumers, said Manjula Tiwari, CEO of Cover Story. We feel deeply privileged to have commenced this partnership prior to Karls passing earlier this year. The collection will celebrate his trademark aesthetic thats timeless and sophisticated with a rock-chic edge. Cover Story is Indias first fast-fashion brand, with a design office based in London. It is known for bringing global fashion and trends to the Indian market, with a mission to deliver new collections every week. About Karl LagerfeldThe house of Karl Lagerfeld shares the iconic vision and design aesthetic of its founder, Karl Lagerfeld, fused with a contemporary, forward-looking spirit. The brand celebrates his colossal legacy and breathes his passion, intuition and inexhaustible creativity into the core of its DNA. The signature Karl Lagerfeld aesthetic combines Parisian classics with a rock-chic attitude and tailored silhouettes. Its portfolio of accessible, aspirational collections includes ready-to-wear for women, men and kids, plus bags and small leather goods. Additional collections include watches, eyewear, footwear, perfumes, candles and fashion jewelry. Driven by consumer engagement, Karl Lagerfelds immersive retail experience includes over 100 monobrand stores worldwide, with key locations in Paris, London, Munich, Moscow, New York, Dubai and Shanghai. The brand further connects with consumers through a premium wholesale distribution network in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The global flagship store on karl.com reaches 96 countries. About Cover StoryCover Story, from Future Style Lab (part of Future Group), is a fast-fashion apparel and accessories brand, known to deliver cutting-edge international trends to the Indian audience. Launched in 2016 under the leadership of its CEO Manjula Tiwari, the brand has been creating ripples in the Indian fashion scenario with its upscale aesthetics, courtesy the brands design lab situated in London. With more than 25 exclusive and 70 multi-brand outlets situated across the country, it is one of the fastest growing and most-loved fashion-retail brands in todays times. One can shop online on www.coverstory.co.in or visit the brands Instagram handle @CoverStoryFSL to know more. Image: Manjula Tiwari - CEO at Future Style Lab PWRPWRPWR