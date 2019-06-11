Karnataka, Arunachal governors meet PM

scorecardresearch
New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.The Prime Minister's Office tweeted a picture of the meeting.The ruling JD(S)-Congress alliance in Karnataka has been under strain for the past few moths.A cabinet expansion is on the cards as rebel legislators are using defection as a bargaining chip to procure ministerial berths.Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brigadier B D Mishra (retd) also called on the PM, the PMO said. PTI NAB IJT

