Karnataka Bank posts 60.7 pc jump in Q3 net profit

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Private sector lender Karnataka Bank Friday reported a 60.7 per cent jump in its net profit at Rs 140.41 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2018, mainly on account of higher interest income. The Mangalore-headquartered bank had reported a net profit of Rs 87.38 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said in stock exchange filing. As per the filing, bank's net interest income was Rs 487.95 crore during the December quarter of the current fiscal as against Rs 451.48 crore in the year-ago quarter. The Gross Non-Performing Asset (GNPA) of the bank rose to 4.45 per cent of assets from 3.96 per cent in the year-ago period. Similarly, the net NPA too increased to 3 per cent from 2.85 per cent during December quarter 2017. Karnataka Bank's scrip was trading at Rs 116.10 on BSE, up 0.74 per cent. PTI NKD CS DRR