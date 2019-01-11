Karnataka Bank posts 60.7 pc jump in Q3 net profit

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Private sector lender Karnataka Bank Friday reported a 60.7 per cent jump in its net profit at Rs 140.41 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2018, mainly on account of higher interest income. The Mangalore-headquartered bank had reported a net profit of Rs 87.38 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said in stock exchange filing. As per the filing, bank's net interest income was Rs 487.95 crore during the September-December quarter of the current fiscal as against Rs 451.48 crore in the year-ago quarter. The Gross Non-Performing Asset (GNPA) of the bank rose to 4.45 per cent of assets from 3.96 per cent in the year-ago period. Similarly, the net NPA too increased to 3 per cent from 2.85 per cent during September-December 2017. Karnataka Bank's scrip was trading at Rs 116.10 on BSE, up 0.74 per cent. PTI NKD CS DRR