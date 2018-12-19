Karnataka Bank Ties up with Paisabazaar.com for Home Loans

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Gurgaon, Haryana, India (NewsVoir)Paisabazaar.com, Indias largest online marketplace for financial products, and Karnataka Bank today announced a strategic partnership to offer the banks home loan product to customers on the Paisabazaar platform.Through this partnership, consumers will now be able to choose and apply for a home loan from Karnataka Bank, directly through the Paisabazaar platform.Paisabazaar.com works with 30 partners for its home loan product, which includes Indias biggest private and public banks and HFCs.With an increasing number of consumers using digital channels to meet their lending needs, Karnataka Bank is excited to partner with Paisabazaar.com, to offer our home loan product to a massive customer base. Together, we aim to offer simple and convenient processes to help our customers meet one of their biggest life goals, that of buying their own home, said Mr. Mahabaleshwara M S, Managing Director and CEO, Karnataka Bank."As a market leader, we aim to provide maximum choice to our consumers, across products. This convenience of choice becomes particularly relevant for products with long-term commitment, like home loans, as the the right product can help consumers save significantly in the long run," said Mr. Naveen Kukreja, CEO and Co-founder, Paisabazaar.com. "Paisabazaar.com is delighted to bring Karnatka Bank on board. We expect strong traction towards Karnataka Banks home loan product on our platform, thanks to their user-friendly processes and attractive product features including interest rates, said Mr. Ratan Chaudhary, Associate Director & Head of Home Loans, Paisabazaar.com.About Paisabazaar.comPaisabazaar.com is India's largest online marketplace for loans and Credit Cards. It works with more than 75 partners across lending and investment categories to offer 300+ products to meet all lending and investment needs of consumers. Paisabazaar is the only marketplace in India to disburse annualized loans worth USD 1 billion.The platform has been conferred with Economic Times Best Fintech Brand (2018) Economic Times Best BFSI Brand" (2016), Money Tech Startup of the Year (2017) and Money Tech Best Customer Experience Innovation (2017) awards. PaisaBazaar.com is part of ETechAces that owns Indias leading insurtech brand, PolicyBazaar.com, and newly launched health tech platform, docprime.com. The company is backed up by a host of investors including the likes of Softbank, Temasek, Tiger Global Management, True North, InfoEdge (Naukri.com), Premji Invest, besides investments from other PE funds and family offices.Image:Naveen Kukreja, Co-founder and CEO, Paisabazaar.com PWRPWR