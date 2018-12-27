Karnataka CM demands Centre for immediate coal supply to Raichur Thermal Power Station

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy met Union Coal Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday here and demanded the Centre to ensure immediate supply of coal to Raichur Thermal Power Station (RTPS). RTPS, Yermarus Thermal Power Station and Ballari Thermal Power Station are facing coal shortages for quite some time. "During the meeting, the chief minister requested him (Goyal) to allot coal blocks for RTPS, BTPS and Yaramaras plants," said an official statement issued by the Karnataka government. Kumaraswamy also requested the Centre to direct state-run Coal India and its subsidiary Western Coalfields to supply coal immediately to RTPS which has low stock. Besides coal, the chief minister also discussed a railway-related project with Goyal, who also holds the charge of the railways ministry. Kumaraswamy sought the Centre to take up construction of a new railway line from Bidar to Naded. Bidar is one of the most backward districts in the Hyderabad-Karnataka region and it also a pilgrimage place for Sikhs and included under the Nanded pilgrimage circuit. A survey on the 154-km new railway line is complete and submitted to the Railway Board. The chief minister sought to implement the project soon. Kumaraswamy has lined up a couple of meetings with Union ministers to discuss pending state issues. Earlier during the day, he met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and sought extension of GST compensation period beyond 2025. He is also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later during the day to discuss drought relief fund. PTI LUX LUX HRS