Karnataka CM meets HM Amit Shah, discusses flood situation among other issues

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed with him various issues concerning the state, particularly the flood situation, sources said.The chief minister briefed the home minister about the ongoing rescue and relief operations in the flood affected areas in the state, a source said. Yediyurappa is also believed to have discussed with Shah, who is also the BJP president, about the expansion of his state cabinet, the source said.The Karnataka cabinet currently has no other member except the chief minister. Yediyurappa took oath as the chief minister of Karnataka on July 26. He proved his government's majority on the floor of the Assembly on July 29. Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang also called on the home minister on Saturday and discussed with him issues concerning his state, another source said.