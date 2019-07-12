Karnataka crisis: SC asks if speaker has power to challenge its order

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday asked whether the Speaker had the power to challenge its order, while hearing a plea moved by Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar against the top court order asking him to take a decision on the resignation of 10 rebel MLAs on Thursday.A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi is hearing a bunch of pleas moved by the speaker and the rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs.The MLAs told the bench on Friday that the speaker had not taken any decision on their decision to step down, adding that he had no immunity with regard to the acceptance of the resignations.However, the counsel appearing for the Karnataka Assembly speaker said he was constitutionally obligated to decide on a plea for disqualification of the rebel MLAs. The hearing is underway in the top court. PTI SJK ABA RKS URD LLP RC