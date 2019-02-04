Karnataka demands add'l work on NH-66 project

(Eds: Correcting designation in para 1,3) New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Karnataka Minister R V Deshpande urged the central government to consider additional work on the NH-66 project, between Goa border and Kundapur in the state, to provide better safety.In a meeting with Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Deshpande said the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is implementing the NH-66 project. However, the public has demanded additional works."I have gone through the detailed report submitted by NHAI, it is noticed that various demands have been received from the public with respect to safety aspect on the Goa-Karnataka border to Kundapur project of NH-66," the state's rural development and Panchayat Raj minister said in a representation made to the Centre.Construction of service road and compound wall at Diavgi village in Kumta taluk, foot-over bridge and bus shelter in Dhareshwar village, vehicle underpass at Murdeshwar junction, reducing length of a wall of flyover and restricting the length and width of Shamshudin circle -- are some of the demands of the public, he said."There is a huge demand for above works to ensure safety of public and traffic. It is very essential that NHAI takes up these works immediately," Deshpande said.The state revenue minister also met Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu and discussed about the implementation of the UDAN scheme in the state. PTI LUX LUX BALBALBALBAL