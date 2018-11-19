Karnataka floods: Centre approves Rs 546 crore to state

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) The Centre Monday approved over Rs 546 crore as additional assistance to Karnataka, a large part of which was hit by floods and landslides this year.A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the high-level committee chaired by Home Minister Rajnath Singh and attended by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh besides others, an official statement said.The committee has approved the additional assistance of Rs. 546.21 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to Karnataka, it said.The fund has been approved following a report of an inter-ministerial team that visited areas hit by the floods and landslides in Karnataka including Kodagu district, the country's largest coffee-growing region.The floods and landslides hit Karnataka in August.Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and senior officers of the ministries of home, finance and agriculture and NITI Aayog were present at the meeting. PTI ACB GVS