Karnataka minister Shivalli dies of heart attack

Bengaluru, Mar 22 (PTI) Karnataka Municipal Administration Minister C S Shivalli died of heart attack at a hospital in Hubballi Friday, hospital sources said. Shivalli (56) complained of fever and vomiting following which he was admitted to the hospital, where he died at around 1.40 pm, they said. The three-time MLA from Kundgol in Dharwad district, once as an independent and twice from the Congress, had a history of heart disease, the sources said. Expressing grief, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said Shivalli was with him till Thursday night and later, he got news about his death. At a party event in Hassan, he said "My cabinet colleague Shivalli was with me till 9 pm yesterday during my visit to the building collapse site in Dharwad." Shivalli, a Kuruba community leader, was considered among those close to former chief minister and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah. He was inducted into the Kumaraswamy-led coalition Cabinet in December last year when it was expanded.