Karnataka MPs to protest in Parliament to counter Tamil Nadu over Cauvery issue

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) With two main Tamil Nadu parties protesting in Parliament opposing the Mekedatu project on Cauvery river, Karnataka lawmakers cutting across party lines have planned an agitation on December 27 in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex to counter AIADMK and DMK.They have also decided to meet Union Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari on Kalasa Banduri project and to bring to his notice about its importance to the state.A decision in this regard was taken in a meeting chaired by Union Minister Sadananda Gowda here.In the meeting, Union Defence Minister Nirmala Seetharaman, Union Minister of State for Skill Development Ananth Kumar Hegde as also Minister of State for Drinking Water and Sanitation Ramesh Jigajinagi were present. Former Prime Minister and JDS chief H D Deve Gowda and State Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar were also present.After the meeting, Shivakumar appealed AIADMK and DMK members not to make it a "political issue" and asked them to resolve the matter amicably.He said that since the project is going to benefit both the states, the Central Water Commission has given go-ahead to Karnataka to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for a proposed balancing reservoir-cum-drinking water project at Mekedatu."We do not want to make it a political issue. On behalf of Karnataka MPs, we appeal to the Tamil Nadu government and MPs not to fight on the issue and let us sit amicably and resolve," Shivakumar told reporters after the meeting.He also invited MPs to see the project site and get convinced how it is meant only for providing drinking water to Ramanagara, Bengaluru urban and rural districts, and not for irrigation purpose."It is a balancing reservoir and cannot use water for irrigation. Let's permit it as it will help both the states," he added.AIADMK and DMK are agitating in both the Houses of Parliament pressing for scrapping of the proposed Mekedatu project. The Tamil Nadu government has also appealed in the Supreme Court on the matter. PTI LUX LUX SOMSOM