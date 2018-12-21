Karnataka's proposed mobile tower installation rules retrograde: TAIPA

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Telecom tower industry body TAIPA has raised concerns over the mobile tower installation rule proposed by the Karnataka government, calling it a "retrograde" move."...the policy being considered by the government (Karnataka) such as licensing requirement, exorbitant charges and restriction on location is contrary to the industry submissions and standpoint and are retrograde," TAIPA Director General Tilak Raj Dua said in a letter to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara.The draft guidelines on installation of telecommunications infrastructure towers regulation proposes restriction on location of mobile towers. The Karnataka government has proposed to disallow erection of mobile towers within 100 metre distance from schools. hospital, buildings, religious buildings etc.The draft proposes one-time mobile tower installation fee in the range of Rs 10,000-Rs 50,000 per tower based upon area.Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association (Taipa), whose members include Indus Towers, Bharti Infratel, American Tower Corporation, said there is an urgent need to address the issues raised by the telecom industry on the said draft policy as the policy being envisaged by the state government cannot be implemented if notified. PTI PRS MRMR