Karol Bagh fire: Police to recreate incident using 3D laser tech

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) In a first, the Delhi Police will employ 3D laser imaging technology to simulate the blaze at the Karol Bagh hotel which claimed 17 lives, a senior police officer said Thursday.Apart from enuring that there is no loss of evidence, the high-tech method will allow the police to zero in on how, why, where and when the fire started, Rajesh Deo, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) said.On Thursday, a Crime Branch team visited the Arpit Palace hotel along with its arrested general manager Rajender and manager Vikas to help recreate the fire that broke out early Tuesday. The duo was interrogated as well, Deo said."We will be using cutting-edge technology for our investigation. This is the first time we are using a 3D laser technology to simulate the crime scene," Deo said.According to the officer, Look Out Circulars have been issued against the property owner, Rakesh who was in Doha at the time of incident, and Shardendu Goel, the licensee of the hotel.The mobile phones of the accused are switched off and the family members too are out of reach, the police said.Following the incident, the Delhi government ordered a magisterial probe and directed the fire department to conduct inspection of buildings which have five floors or more.The area's civic body too ordered a probe with officials accusing the hotel of violating municipal norms including running a makeshift restaurant on its rooftop. Union minister K J Alphons who had visited the site of the incident, had pointed out that the emergency exit of the hotel was "too narrow" and also locked. PTI AMP KND RHL