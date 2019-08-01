Karol Bagh traders meet mayor; suggest valet parking

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) A delegation from a traders' association of Karol Bagh market met the NDMC mayor and the commissioner on Wednesday and proposed to introduce valet parking in the area to address parking woes.The meeting came months after the nearly 1.5 km-long Ajmal Khan Road was pedestrianised to decongest the area."A delegation of Traders' Association of Karol Bagh today met North Delhi Mayor Avtar Singh to discuss issues related to parking. During the meeting Standing Committee Chairman Jai Prakash and Municipal Commissioner Varsh Joshi were also present," a senior official said.The delegation briefed the mayor about the various issue related to parking in Karol Bagh area that they are facing.The traders said that due to irregular parking of vehicles on roads and lanes their business is getting affected, the official said."They gave a proposal of introducing valet parking facility, which would be run by the traders association for proper management of vehicles in the market," he added.The mayor asked the delegation to submit their proposal to the officials, adding, the corporation would take "some positive step" to solve their problem. PTI KND RCJ