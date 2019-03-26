Karur Vysya Bank appoints N S Srinath as non-executive chairman

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Karur Vysya Bank Tuesday said it has appointed N S Srinath as non-executive chairman for a period of three years.Srinath, 66, was the non-executive independent director on the board of the private sector lender."The board in its meeting held today appointed N S Srinath, non-executive independent director as the non-executive (part-time) chairman of the bank, for a period of three years... subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank of India and the shareholders of the bank," Karur Vysya Bank said in a BSE filing.Srinath had earlier served as an executive director on the board of Bank of Baroda and superannuated on May 31, 2012. PTI JD RVKBAL