scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Karur Vysya Bank appoints N S Srinath as non-executive chairman

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Karur Vysya Bank Tuesday said it has appointed N S Srinath as non-executive chairman for a period of three years.Srinath, 66, was the non-executive independent director on the board of the private sector lender."The board in its meeting held today appointed N S Srinath, non-executive independent director as the non-executive (part-time) chairman of the bank, for a period of three years... subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank of India and the shareholders of the bank," Karur Vysya Bank said in a BSE filing.Srinath had earlier served as an executive director on the board of Bank of Baroda and superannuated on May 31, 2012. PTI JD RVKBAL

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos