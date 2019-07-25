Kashmir Golf Club in Srinagar to be thrown open to public

Srinagar, Jul 25 (PTI) The Kashmir Golf Club here will be thrown open to the general public, including tourists, for a nominal membership fee to encourage the youth to take up the sport, officials said on Thursday.A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chaired by state Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, an official spokesperson said."The chief secretary observed that there was an emergent need for earmarking one of the two Golf Courses available in Srinagar for local youth and schoolchildren having propensity for the sport. This will ensure their personal development," he said."It was accordingly decided to earmark the Kashmir Golf Club to golfers, tourists and the local youth of Srinagar," the official added.The Kashmir Golf Club was extensively damaged in the September 2014 floods. However, with the help of J&K Bank, the golf course has been revived, the spokesman said.The secretary of the Kashmir Golf Club has been directed to invite applications for fresh membership between August 1 and October 31 for a nominal fee of Rs 100 per month, he said. PTI MIJ IJT