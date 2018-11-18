Kashmir IGP reviews security situation in Shopian

Srinagar, Nov 18 (PTI) Kashmir Inspector General of Police S P Pani reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday after two civilians were killed by militants here.Pani, accompanied by south Kashmir DIG Amit Kumar visited Shopian and held a detailed security review meeting with the district officials, a police spokesman said.He said the IGP Kashmir chaired the meeting of officers wherein he also took a detailed review of security measures taken for Panchayat elections in the district. The IGP asked the officers to ensure that the elections are held in a conducive atmosphere. The spokesperson said the IGP patiently heard the grievances of police personnel and assured them that their genuine problems would be taken up on priority with authorities concerned. PTI SSB DPB