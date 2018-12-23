Kashmir incomplete without Pandits: J&K Congress chief

Jammu, Dec 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Congress president G A Mir Sunday said the valley was incomplete without Kashmiri Pandits and the community's return was an "unfinished agenda". "The migration of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley is a blot on the secular tradition and religious brotherhood for which Kashmir and Kashmiryat are known for," Mir said."Their (pandits) return is unfinished agenda and a challenge for all the political dispensations in the country and state, as well as those who believe in the secular values of the country," he added. Addressing a day long apex body meeting of the party's migrant cell here, Mir said the secular credentials of the state were at stake without the return and rehabilitation of the Kashmiri Hindus. He said the Congress wants Kashmiri Pandits to come back to their roots and live in an atmosphere where they feel safe and secure while freely practising their religious rights. "Kashmiri Pandit brethren are an important part of state's composite culture of harmony, age old tradition of brotherhood and togetherness, their return to the valley with dignity is of paramount importance," he said.Mir recalled the role of the pandits in strengthening the Congress party in the state as well as the country and also highlighted the steps taken by the previous UPA government at the Centre to resolve issues faced by them. PTI TAS RHL