Kashmir integral part of India, welfare lies in integration with country: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind

(Eds: Recasting intro, adds quotes) New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Top Muslim body Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind on Thursday said Kashmir is an "integral part" of the country and the welfare of the Valley's people lies in their integration with India, even as it urged the government to use all constitutional means for bringing back normalcy in the region.In a resolution passed at its annual general meeting here, the Jamiat reiterated its "unflinching stand that Kashmir is an integral part of India and that all Kashmiris are our compatriots". The Jamiat has always stood steadfastly for the unity and integrity of the country and has accorded it paramount importance, it said."As such it can never support any separatist movement rather it considers such movements harmful not only for India but for the people of Kashmir as well," the resolution said.However, the Muslim body said it is not unmindful of the desire of the Kashmiri people, their self-respect and the demand of preservation of their cultural identity."We feel it's our national duty to protect their democratic and human rights. Nevertheless, it is our firm belief that the welfare of the people of Kashmir lies in getting integrated with India," the resolution said."The inimical forces and the neighbouring country are bent upon destroying Kashmir. The oppressed and beleaguered people of Kashmir are stuck between opposing forces," it said. The resolution made no mention of abrogation of Article 370 provisions or the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. In an indirect reference to Pakistan, the resolution said it is using Kashmiris as a "shield"."The enemy has made Kashmir a battlefield using Kashmiris as shield which makes it the biggest hurdle in rescuing the people from the impasse. It is in the interest of the people of Kashmir that this situation must change," the Jamiat said.The current situation poses a threat not only to Kashmir but to the entire region, the Muslim body said."The situation demands that we launch peaceful initiatives to maintain peace and security in the region especially in view of the repercussions of a clash of atomic powers," it said, referring to the tensions between India and Pakistan.The Muslim body also appealed to the government of India to protect the people of Kashmir and their property while respecting human rights."It must use every possible constitutional means for bringing back normalcy in the region and winning the hearts of the people of Kashmir," it said. Later, Jamiat general secretary Mahmood Madani told reporters, "We have passed a resolution today that Kashmir is an integral part of India. There will be no compromise with the security and integrity of our country. India is our country and we stand by it"."Pakistan is trying to project on the international forum that Indian Muslims are against India, we condemn this act of Pakistan," he said.The Muslim body also appealed to office bearers of madrasas to impart modern education, including science, geography, mathematics, english, hindi and other regional languages, to protect the institutions from "undue criticism" and to spread the message of Islam in a much better way."In light of this scenario the managing council of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind appeals to the office bearers of madrasas to adopts and impart modern education to the students of madrasas. "It will protect madrasas from undue criticism and will facilitate the spread of Islamic message in a much better way," the resolution on Islamic madrasas ratified on Thursday by the Muslim body said.The managing council of the Jamiat also expressed concern over the enactment of the UAPA Act, 2019, and said it feared that the law shall be used to "settle political and religious scores."In its resolution of religious extremism, the Muslim body condemned lynchings and demanded that such incidents be checked immediately and the instructions of the apex court be followed on the issue. "For the past few years some elements of majority community have been indulging in speeding religious extremism and trying to impose a particular hegemonic culture in the Indian society that is causing restlessness among the members of a section of society and disturbing peace and amity," the resolution stated. There have been several cases of lynching in the different parts of the country that are a blot upon the country, it said. PTI ASG ASK ASK ANBANB