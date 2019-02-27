Kashmir is ours means all Kashmiris are ours: Ram Madhav

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Kashmir is ours means all Kashmiris are ours, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said Wednesday, asserting that if something is happening against this spirit anywhere, then the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh stands against it.If some Kashmiris are on the wrong path or are behind anti-national activities, they will be punished but it has to be kept in mind that they have to be made "Hindustani" (Indians by heart) with a "spirit of love", he said.His remarks come against the backdrop of incidents of harassment of Kashmiris in parts of the country following the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed on February 14.Madhav, the BJP's points person for Jammu and Kashmir, was speaking at the launch of a book, The saffron surge-Untold story of RSS leadership, here.Madhav said Hindutva is the ideological foundation of RSS and that Hindutva cannot be exclusive. "It is an inclusive ideology," he added.He explained the evolution of RSS since its foundation in 1925 and its various chiefs to assert that it cannot be an exclusive organisation when its ideology and working are inclusive."We will not hate anyone. We say in Sangh that Kashmir is ours. What it means? (It means) All Kashmiris are ours. We are not merely talking about the land," he said.He said the RSS is seen as a "guarantee" for the society's and country's unity.The Hindutva organisation has become synonymous with nationalism, he said, adding that "pseudo-liberals" nowadays call somebody a "Sanghi" if he talks of hoisting national flag in Kashmir.Under its current chief Mohan Bhagwat, the RSS has become a "reaching out" organisation from its earlier reticent self as it has been practising greater openness and engagement with different sections of society, including its critics. RSS publicity head (prachar pramukh) Arun Kumar said the unity of Hindu society has been of utmost priority for the organisation since its inception as it believes that India and Hindus are synonymous.The book, which promises to take readers through the lives of first five 'Sarsanghchalaks' (RSS chiefs), has been authored Arun Anand. Bhagwat is the sixth RSS chief.Journalist Kartikeya Sharma also spoke on the occasion and said the book will help people understand the RSS and its journey over the years. PTI KR KR ABHABH