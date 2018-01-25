Kashmir issue among causes of a fractured world: Pakistan

(Eds: Correcting attribution in para 4)

By Barun Jha

Davos, Jan 25 (PTI) Pakistan today said Kashmir and Rohingya issues are among the "causes of a fractured world" being witnessed today and they also need to be discussed at the international level.

Addressing a press conference along with his several cabinet colleagues who are here for the World Economic Forum (WEF), Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said his country expects relationships to remain strong with China as well as the US.

He, however, acknowledged that the relationship with China has improved in recent past due to projects like Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In reply to a question, Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said, "Kashmir and Rohingya are also among the causes of fractured world and they also need (to be) addressed at international level".

His comments were in reference to the theme of this years WEF annual meeting -- Creating a shared future in a fractured world.

Asked whether Pakistan was feeling the warmth of friendship from the East or the West, Abbasi said, "For our country warmth has been blowing from both East and from the West and we hope it continues to blow from both sides. We have excellent relationships with China and with the US also."

He said the relationship with China has further strengthened with BRI and CPEC.

Asif said these relationships have been there since the birth of the country.

The prime minister and his cabinet colleagues also listed out various steps being taken to attract investments and how the government was trying to improve the countrys global image.

Abbasi said Pakistan is an open market and ready to do business as he invited global businesses to come and invest in the country. PTI BJ RAM ABM