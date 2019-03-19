Kashmir issue will be solved by millennials: filmmaker Ashvin Kumar

Mumbai, Mar 19 (PTI) Director Ashvin Kumar, whose latest film "No Fathers in Kashmir" is a teen romance set in the Valley, believes the Kashmir dispute can only be solved by the educated and employed "young people of today" because they don't carry the "burden of prejudice". The two-time National Award winning filmmaker believes the February 14 terror attack in Pulwama that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF soldiers reflects the fragility of conflict."The Kashmir issue will be solved by the young people of today, the millennials, who have gone to schools and colleges and are in jobs, they are in their 20s or 30s because these people are not carrying the trauma of Partition nor are they carrying the burden or prejudice of their parents and grandparents generation," Kumar told reporters.The director, who has earlier made the documentary "Inshallah, Football" and the Oscar nominated short film "Little Terrorist", is looking forward to the release of his next project which shows regular life in the conflict ridden Valley. The film revolves around the love story of two 16 year olds who are searching for their missing fathers. Kumar said the film, featuring Soni Razdan, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Anshuman Jha and Maya Sarao, tries to ask simple questions -- what are Kashmiris like? How do they live their lives? According to the Oscar nominated filmmaker, the Kashmir conflict is not going to be solved be either bureaucrats in New Delhi or separatists in Kashmir."It is not going to be solved by the kids who are picking up guns and throwing stones and causing dastardly acts like Pulwama. They are too trapped in their history, they haven't had the opportunities and choices that other people have in the country," he added. His film, which releases April 5, has had a tumultuous journey to the theatres, facing problems in getting a Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) clearance. It was initially offered an 'A' certificate but the makers protested. On March 11, following two hearings in December and January, the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) announced the film fit for U/A certification.The filmmaker said the off-screen controversy around the film "dragged the spotlight away" from its message."We live in intolerant troubled times. And both these words joined together is what has caused or forced us to think six times before we say anything... This is the tragedy of our country today." PTI KKP RB/RDS SHD MINMIN