Kashmir Pandit delegation visits family of Major killed in encounter with terrorists

Jammu, Feb 25 (PTI) A delegation of Kashmir Pandits visited the family of Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir earlier this month, and expressed condolences. The joint delegation of the All India Kashmiri Samaj and the Kashmir Sevak Samaj visited the parental home of the widow of the Major in Faridabad on Monday, according to a statement. Major Dhoundiyal was married to a Kashmiri Pandit. The Major was among five security forces personnel killed in the February 18 encounter in which three JeM terrorists, including two top commanders believed to be behind the Pulwama terror attack, were gunned down. PTI AB SMNSMN