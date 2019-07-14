Kashmir political issue, needs political solution: PDP

Srinagar, July 14 (PTI) The People's Democratic Party (PDP) Sunday asserted that Kashmir is a political issue which needs a political solution and announcing mega developmental projects will never help achieve permanent peace in the state. "The situation in Kashmir at present is worrisome on many fronts than one and a holistic and pragmatic approach is needed to restore peace and normalcy in the strife-torn region," senior PDP leader Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura said at a workers' convention here. "For that, the best solution is what the PDP has been advocating since decades. Dialogue, reconciliation and confidence-building measures will help bring a change. The iron fist approach has never done any good to people and such a policy is bound to fail," he said. Hanjura stressed for a greater coordination between the party workers and leaders, saying the need of the hour was to highlight immense hardships faced by the masses "with no one in the power corridors listening to their plight". "The situation at present is peculiar and pathetic with those at the helm least concerned about the plight of the common man," he added. PTI MIJ RDKRDK