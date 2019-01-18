Kashmir to get additional 100 MW power

Jammu, Jan 18 (PTI) Kashmir valley will get additional 100 MW of power supply in view of the harsh weather conditions during winter season, officials said. On the directions of the Advisor to Governor, Kewal Kumar Sharma, the Power Development Department Friday purchased an additional 100 MW of electricity through power exchange, they said. The step has been taken to supplement the power supply in the valley and also address the interruptions in supply."By way of the initiative, the electric supply in the valley which is witnessing a harsh weather conditions these days would improve to a large extent," they said. PTI AB ABMABM