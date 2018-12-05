Kashmir Valley records sub-zero temp on Tuesday night

Srinagar, Dec 5 (PTI) Cold wave conditions continued in the Kashmir Valley as all weather stations recorded sub-zero temperature Tuesday night. There was slight relief in the night temperature but mercury still settled at minus 3.0 degrees Celsius in Srinagar city, a MeT Department official said. Srinagar had recorded its lowest night temperature in 24 hours as the mercury dipped to minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, the official said. The valley and Ladakh region also recorded sub-zero night temperature Tuesday night. Pahalgam health resort, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, registered a low of minus 5.1 degrees Celsius and was recorded as the coldest place in the valley, the official said. The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded the minimum of minus 4.0 degrees Celsius same as Monday night, he said. According to the weatherman, Kokernag in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 1.9 degree Celsius, while the mercury in the nearby Qazigund settled at minus 2.6 degrees Celsius. In north Kashmir's Kupwara, the mercury settled at a low of minus 3.0 degrees Celsius. Leh, in Ladakh region of the state, recorded a low of minus 11.4 degrees Celsius, while the nearby Kargil registered the minimum of minus 10.9 degrees Celsius, the official said. He added that Leh was recorded to be the coldest town in Jammu and Kashmir. PTI MIJ MAZ SNESNE