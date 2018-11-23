Kashmir youth arrested with 100 grams heroin in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 23 (PTI) A youth hailing from south Kashmir was arrested with 100 grams of heroin in Jammu on Friday, police said.He was identified as Nisar Ahmed Gangroo, a resident of Anantnag district, they said.Gangroo was arrested from Valmiki Chowk after a police party got suspicious about his movements and recovered 100 grams of heroin from his possession after a search, the police said.A case has been registered in the matter and investigation is underway, they said. PTI AB DIVDIV