Kashmiri cab driver returns bag to tourist with valuables worth Rs 10 lakh in it

Srinagar, Jun 24 (PTI) A cab driver was hailed Monday for his honesty as he returned a lost bag carrying cash and jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh to its rightful owner, a tourist visiting Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.Tariq Ahmad found the bag, which also had three high-end mobile phones in it, at the Aharbal tourist spot in Shopian, officials said.The driver, after perusing the contents of the bag, expected a call on one of the three mobile phones to ensure that the rightful owner gets it back, the officials said."He did not accept anything in return from the grateful tourists, " the officials said.Travel and tourism players hailed the driver's honesty saying he had made all Kashmiris proud.