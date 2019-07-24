Kashmiri men, acquitted in blast cases, return home amid celebrations

Srinagar, July 24 (PTI) Scenes of jubilation were seen at the residences of three Kashmiri men, who were released after 23 years following their acquittal by the High Courts of Delhi and Rajasthan in two bomb blast cases of 1996, as they returned on Wednesday.Neighbours, relatives and well wishers thronged the residences of Lateef Ahmad, Mirza Nissar Hussain and Mohammad Ali Bhat in the Old City as they returned home.The trio were among 10 persons -- all hailing from Jammu and Kashmir-- arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the the 1996 Lajpat Nagar blasts.While they were acquitted in the Lajpat Nagar case by the Delhi High Court in 2012, they were acquitted by the Rajasthan High Court in the Mahua blast case a few days ago, a relative of Lateef said.The men were garlanded and presented bouquets as their family members could not believe their eyes on seeing their loved ones back home."I have not lost only 23 years of my life but lot more which cannot be quantified. But I am thankful to Allah for showing me this day," Lateef said as tears of joy rolled down his cheeks. PTI MIJ SOMSOM