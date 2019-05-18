Kashmiri migrant employees stage protest, demand early completion of their accommodation

Srinagar, May 18 (PTI) Kashmiri migrant employees, who were given government jobs in the Valley under Prime Minister's package for migrants, Saturday staged a protest here demanding early completion of residential accommodation for them. The employees, most of them Kashmiri pandits, assembled at Pratap Park here to stage the protest in support of their demands. The main demand of the employees was independent accommodation for all 6,000 PM package employees in a stipulated time frame. One of the protesting employees said nine years have passed since they were employed but the government has failed in providing them accommodation. PTI MIJ AQSAQS