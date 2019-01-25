Kashmiri Pandits demand commemorative stamp on saint Roopa Bhawani

Jammu, Jan 25 (PTI) An organisation of Kashmiri Pandits has demanded issuance of commemorative stamp on saint Mata Roopa Bhawani ahead of her 400th birth anniversary celebrations in 2021. "We demand issuance of commemorative stamp on the life of Mata Roopa Bhawani. We urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Governor Satya Pal Malik to facilitate release of the stamp," General Secretary of Shri Alakh Sahiba Trust (SAST) Rishi J K Raina said here. The President of SAST, Chander Mohna Dhar, told reporters here, "We are celebrating 400 years of birth of Mata Roopa Bhawani across the country and outside in 2021. Prakash utsav will be started ahead of that." The 'Prakash Utsav' and birth celebrations will have a chain of programmes, including religious prayers, discourses and seminars, he said. Mata Roopa Bhawani was born in 1621 in Srinagar city. She meditated at six place across Kashmir valley and wrote 1,114 verses in praise of Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu, on philosophy of Nirvana and on self-realisation. Six temples and ashrams have come up in the those places in Kashmir where she meditated. PTI AB AD SMN