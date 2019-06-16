Kashmiri Pandits remember educationists killed in 1997 by Hizb terrorists

Jammu, Jun 16 (PTI) The displaced Kashmir Pandits Sunday paid tributes to the three educationists killed by Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) militants in Gool belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district in 1997. The Daughters of Panun Kashmir (DoPK) organised the Gool 1997 martyrs' 'shradanjali divas' programme at Jammu. Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Girdari Raina, who was the chief guest, in his speech, lauded the efforts made by the community and said "the sacrifices of the martyrs will never go waste as they remain pious and sacred". He said the present political ecosystem is favourable for Kashmiri Pandits. Raina said it was time "immoral" political structures like Articles 370, 35-A were scrapped. State BJP spokesman Ashwani Chrungoo said the struggle of Kashmiri Pandits contributed in consolidating nationalist forces in the country. He said Kashmiri Pandits have helped in the global narrative against terrorism. Senior member of Daughters of Panun Kashmir Ritu Bakshi said she awaits the day Panun (homeland) Kashmir is established. Ashok Raina, principal of a higher secondary school, along with two teachers were killed by HM terrorists in Gool in 1997. PTI AB IND