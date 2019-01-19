Kashmiri Pandits stage protest outside Raj Bhavan in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 19 (PTI) A group of Kashmiri Pandits staged a demonstration outside the Raj Bhavan here Saturday to mark the 29th anniversary of their exodus and demanded a blueprint for their return to Kashmir Valley and rehabilitation. The protest was organised by the All State Kashmiri Pandit Conference (ASKPC) and was attended by a members of other socio-political organisations of the community. They submitted a memorandum to Governor Satya Pal Malik enlisting their various demands, ASKPC president Ravinder Raina said. He alleged that the community had been deceived with "false and hollow promises" of return and rehabilitation by successive governments. He demanded that the government immediately come out with a blueprint for the return of the community to Kashmir with honour and safety. "Pending this, the community should be declared as internally displaced," he said. All India Kashmiri Pandit Conference president H N Jattu reiterated the demand for an immediate blueprint for their return. On this day in 1990 hundreds of thousands of protesters, along with armed militants, occupied streets of Kashmir shouting slogans against the minority community which eventually led to their exodus from the valley. Panun Kashmir leader Shiban Khaibri asked for a probe into the events of 1990 by a Supreme Court judge and punishment against the culprits. Former bureaucrat Kiran Wattal was of the opinion that the community should be brought under the purview of the recently-announced 10 per cent reservation in employment and educational institutions for economically backward category, as they have been deprived of their homes, agricultural land and lifelong earnings and properties. Prem Nath Bhat Memorial Trust chairman R L Pandita demanded the passage of the Temples and Shrines Bill to protect the religious heritage of the community. PTI TAS SMNSMN