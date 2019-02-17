Kashmiri student arrested in HP for making 'anti-national' remarks on social media

Shimla, Feb 17 (PTI) A Kashmiri student of a private university in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district was "rusticated" and later arrested for allegedly making anti-national remarks on social media, police said Sunday. Tahseen Gul of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar was arrested Saturday as he had made some "anti-national" remarks on photo-video sharing app Instagram, Baddi Superintendent of Police Rohit Malpani said. He was studying at the Chitkara University located on Pinjore-Nalagarh national highway in Baddi tehsil of Solan district. The Kashmiri student allegedly glorified suicide attacker Adil Ahmad Dar, who was behind the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed last Thursday. A case was registered on the basis of a complaint by the university administration, a police official said. In the complaint, Dean Administration, Chitkara University, Col AK Chauhan (retired) alleged that Gul posted some anti-national remarks on social media "creating a tense situation" in the campus, the police official added. The Baddi SP told PTI that the Kashmiri student was "rusticated" by the university and was further handed over to the police for legal action. Subsequently, he was arrested and a First Information Report (FIR) under section 153 B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against him at Barotiwala police station, he said. The matter is under investigation, the SP said. PTI DJI CK